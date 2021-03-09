USD/JPY
Bulls are taking a breather on Tuesday, following strong bullish acceleration in past eight days which peaked at 109.23 today (the highest since June 8), but faced headwinds from 200WMA (109.00) and Fibo 38.2% of 2015/2016 125.84/98.99 fall (109.25).
Bulls tightened grip after last Friday’s close above pivotal Fibo barrier at 108.23 (61.8% of 111.71/102.59 descend), but strongly overbought daily RSI and stochastic and easing bullish momentum suggest price adjustment before bulls resume towards targets at 109.59/110.00 (Fibo 76.4% / psychological).
Corrective dips are expected to provide better buying opportunities, with initial support at 108.23 (broken Fibo 61.8%, reinforced by rising 5DMA) guarding rising 10DMA (107.29) which should contain deeper dips and keep bulls in play.
Res: 109.00; 109.25; 109.56; 110.00.
Sup: 108.55; 108.23; 107.81; 107.29.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 109.81
- R2 109.38
- R1 109.14
- PP 108.71
-
- S1 108.48
- S2 108.04
- S3 107.81
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as US yields pare gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, up from the 2021 lows as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.