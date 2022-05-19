USD/JPY
The USDJPY extends lower in early Thursday’s trading, following nearly 1% drop on Wednesday, as yen was supported by increased flow into safety on risk aversion.
Negative signal is developing on daily chart as near-term recovery attempts from May 12 low at 127.51 repeatedly failed to clear daily Tenkan-sen (129.42) forming a bull-trap pattern.
In addition, daily 10/20DMA converged and on track to form a bear-cross, while 14-d momentum dipped into negative territory.
Fresh bears broke below daily Kijun-sen (128.21) and pressure pivotal supports at 127.50 zone (May 12 low / double- Fibo, 38.2% of 121.27/131.34 upleg / 23.6% of 114.64/131.34) violation of which would add to bearish signals on completion of failure swing pattern on daily chart and open way for deeper drop.
A higher base at 127.00 zone (Apr 26/27 lows) marks next target, followed by 126.31 (50% of 121.27/131.34).
Daily close below Kijun-sen to maintain strong bearish bias, while Tenkan-sen marks an upper breakpoint.
Res: 128.21; 128.94; 129.42; 129.78.
Sup: 127.50; 127.00; 126.31; 125.22.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 130.82
- R2 130.3
- R1 129.87
- PP 129.35
-
- S1 128.92
- S2 128.4
- S3 127.96
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
