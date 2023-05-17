USD/JPY
Strong bullish acceleration extends into fifth straight day and cracks 200DMA (137.05), with key barriers at 137.77 (May 2 top) and 137.90 (Mar 8) in focus.
Daily studies in full bullish setup support the action, along with last Thursday’s strong downside rejection at the trendline support/55DMA (which left a bear-trap) and subsequent rally on Friday (up 1%, the biggest daily gain since Apr 28).
Violation of 134.77/90 pivot would generate strong bullish signal for continuation of larger recovery rally from 127.22 (2023 low of Jan 16) and expose targets at 139.58 (50% retracement of 151.94/127.22) and 140.00 (psychological).
However, overbought conditions warn of headwinds which could keep the action on hold for consolidation/limited correction.
Extended dips should find ground above rising 10DMA (135.34) to keep bulls in play for fresh push higher.
Res: 137.54; 137.77; 137.90; 138.17.
Sup: 136.30; 135.93; 135.34; 134.89.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 137.84
- R2 137.26
- R1 136.83
- PP 136.25
-
- S1 135.82
- S2 135.24
- S3 134.81
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0800 as US Dollar firms up
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0800 in European trading. The pair is undermined by a firmer US Dollar as risk sentiment remains tepid on the US debt ceiling updates. All eyes are now on the US data and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 amid notable US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 n the European session. Cable is feeling the pull of gravity, courtesy of the resurgent US Dollar demand, as investors weigh the latest developments surrounding the US debt ceiling talks ahead of the mid-tier US housing data.
Layers of resistances prod XAU/USD rebound below $2,015
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds near the lowest levels in a fortnight, recently easing from the intraday top, as market sentiment dwindles amid a lack of clarity about the US default conditions.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets in disarray as BTC flatlines
Bitcoin price sits on a stable support level that has provided an opportunity for buyers to accumulate. After multiple failed attempts to scale higher and set up an uptrend, BTC is back at the aforementioned barrier of $27,000.
Debt ceiling impasse: How is risk sentiment affected?
Global risk sentiment for the next few days will be driven by the US debt ceiling theater. While the looming uncertainty makes the markets hard to navigate in the short run, there is a good chance that the drama comes to an end within the next few days.