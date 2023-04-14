USD/JPY
Near-term action holds in red for the third consecutive day, as bears regained control after a triple upside rejection at daily Ichimoku cloud top.
Today’s extension below daily cloud base (132.56) and daily Tenkan-sen (132.33) adds to downside risk, with close below these levels needed to confirm scenario.
South-heading indicators on daily chart and weekly momentum about to break into negative territory, contribute to negative near-term outlook, along with long upper shadow on weekly candle which also points to increased pressure.
Fundamentals are also negative for the dollar, as weaker than expected recent economic data suggest that the Fed may take a breather in hiking rates and also warn that economy may enter a mild recession.
Sustained break below daily cloud base would increase risk of retest of pivotal support at 130.62 (Apr 5 trough), loss of which will signal a double top at 133.80 zone and open way for acceleration through key supports at 130.00/129.64 (psychological / Mar 24 spike low).
Caution on repeated failure to clear daily cloud base which would sideline immediate downside risk but keep bears in play while the action stays below daily Kijun-sen (133.31).
Lift above 133.80 platform and daily cloud top will be a game changer.
Res: 133.06; 133.31; 133.80; 134.78.
Sup: 132.01; 131.30; 130.62; 130.00.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 134.67
- R2 134.03
- R1 133.3
- PP 132.66
-
- S1 131.93
- S2 131.29
- S3 130.57
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as US Dollar extend gains
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined towards the 1.1000 area on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment following the disappointing March Retail Sales data helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD falls through 1.2500 after US data
GBP/USD has turned negative and trades around 1.2450 amid a souring market mood. Poor US macroeconomic figures weigh on stocks, benefiting the American currency also up amid profit-taking ahead of the weekend.
Gold trims Thursday gains, trades near $2,010
Gold price turned south and declined to the $2,010 area on the back of renewed US Dollar demand. Dismal US Retail Sales forced high-yielding assets in correction mode, pushing the Greenback higher across the board.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production
Lucid stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.