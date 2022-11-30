30 Nov 2022 - The USD/JPY has been one of the most sensitive pairs to the weakening of US data. Just look at the reaction to the weaker-than-expected CPI data on the 10th of November for reference. The pair dropped almost 6% in two sessions. Of course, USD/JPY was at extremely overbought levels at that point and so it was easy to gather selling momentum once the reason was found, but I expect the pair to remain volatile throughout the coming days as the upcoming events unfold.
The reaction to Powell’s speech may be muted as he is unlikely to change course very much with his messaging. Of course, if he does, investors will likely take that as a sign of approval for the Federal Reserve to start slowing down its rate hikes, meaning the dollar will be in for another round of selling.
The reaction to the data is likely to consolidate risk sentiment heading into the final Fed meeting of the year on December 14th. Updated data shows markets are pricing in 55bps in December and the CME fed watch page is showing a 69.9% chance of a 50bps hike, with the remaining 30% leaning towards another 75bps hike. I expect the data this week to skew that even further, the direction of course will depend on the readings.
A softer PCE and an unchanged (or even higher) unemployment rate will fire up the dovish sentiment once again, fuelling risk sentiment and dragging the dollar down. On the contrary, a stronger PCE and unchanged unemployment rate (it’s hard to see it coming in below 3.7%) will undo some of the expectations of a smaller rate hike and therefore correct some of the positioning in markets, meaning the dollar gets a lift. A mixed reading, where the impact of the data of the Fed decision is unclear, will likely mean traders will be reluctant to take up positions heading into December, but I do expect the bearish tilt on the dollar to remain throughout.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 81.40% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Capital.com. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
