USD/JPY Outlook: Hangs near multi-week lows, focus shifts to this week’s BoJ/FOMC decision

Sustained USD selling kept USD/JPY depressed on the first day of a new trading week.

Renewed COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and added to the selling bias.

Investors now look forward to the key central bank events for a fresh directional impetus.

The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from multi-week lows, instead met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week. Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued lending some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with the prevalent US dollar selling bias, exerted some downward pressure on the major. Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period dragged the key USD Index to the lowest level since early March during the Asian session on Monday. Investors now seem convinced with the view that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory and have been scaling back their bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off.

That said, signs of stability in the US Treasury bond yields might hold traders from placing fresh bearish bets. This comes amid worries about a surge in severe cases of COVID-19 mutant strains in Japan, which might act as a headwind for the JPY and help limit the downside for the major. It is worth reporting that the fourth wave of coronavirus infections forced the Japanese government to impose a nearly three-week state of emergency in Tokyo as well as Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures. Investors might also prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank events this week. The Bank of Japan is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Tuesday. This will be followed by the latest monetary policy update by the FOMC on Wednesday.

In the meantime, market participants look forward to Monday's US economic docket – featuring the release of Durable Goods Orders later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the major.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent pullback from the vicinity of the 111.00 mark, or one-year tops touched in March has been along a downward sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term bearish trend and supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing depreciating move. Adding to this, Friday's slide below the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 102.59-110.97 strong move up further seemed to have set the stage for additional weakness.

That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory. Hence, any subsequent decline is more likely to find some support near the lower boundary of the descending channel. The mentioned support is pegged near the 107.20-15 region. This is closely followed by the 107.00 round-figure and the 50% Fibo. level, around the 106.75 region, which if broken decisively will mark a fresh bearish breakdown and pave the way for a further decline.

On the flip side, the 108.00 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. Any subsequent recovery is more likely to confront stiff resistance and remains capped near the trend-channel hurdle, around the 108.30 region. A sustained move beyond will negate the near-term bearish outlook and prompt some aggressive short-covering move. Bulls might then aim to reclaim the 109.00 mark, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level.