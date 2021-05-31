USD/JPY
The dollar is standing at the back foot in European trading on Monday following Friday’s inverted hammer (bearish signal) which was formed after a four-day advance stalled on probe above 110 barrier.
Rising risk of pullback is verified by bull-trap above the 110 mark on the daily chart and strong weekly gains that prompted profit-taking.
Daily technical studies show stochastic reversing from the overbought territory and 14-d momentum turned to sideways mode, supporting the notion.
Today’s bearish close would generate initial bearish signal which would look for confirmation on a close below double-Fibo support at 109.57/55 (Fibo 38.2% of 108.55/110.19 upleg / 23.6% of 107.47/110.19).
Only bounce and close above 110 would neutralize risk of pullback and bring larger bulls to play.
Res: 109.81; 110.00; 110.19; 110.55.
Sup: 109.55; 109.43; 109.15; 108.91.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 110.56
- R2 110.38
- R1 110.11
- PP 109.93
-
- S1 109.65
- S2 109.47
- S3 109.2
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.