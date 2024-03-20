USD/JPY Outlook: Fresh YTD top and counting, seems poised to retest multi-decade high

- The Japanese Yen dives to a multi-month low in the wake of the BoJ’s dovish hike on Tuesday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the USD and lend additional support to the USD/JPY pair.
- Intervention fears might cap the major ahead of the crucial FOMC monetary policy decision.
The USD/JPY pair prolongs its recent upward trajectory for the seventh straight day and jumps to over a four-month peak during the first half of the European session on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) struck a dovish tone at the end of the March policy meeting on Tuesday, despite raising interest rates for the first time since 2007, which, in turn, is seen exerting heavy downward pressure on the Japanese Yen (JPY). In fact, the BoJ decided to exit the negative interest rates regime and scrapped its complex Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy, though indicated that financial conditions would remain accommodative. Furthermore, the central bank stopped short of offering any guidance about future policy steps, or the pace of policy normalization. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, undermines the safe-haven JPY and acts as a tailwind for the currency pair.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) stands tall near a two-week high touched on Tuesday and continues to draw support from expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its higher-for-longer interest rates narrative amid sticky inflation. Moreover, the markets now expect the US central bank to lower its projection for the number of interest rate cuts in 2024 to two from three previously. This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated, which continues to lend support to the buck and the USD/JPY pair. The USD bulls, however, refrain from placing fresh bets and prefer to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC policy meeting and the updated economic projections, including the so-called "dot plot", which will provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD.
Meanwhile, fears that Japanese authorities might intervene in the markets to stem any further JPY weakness might keep a lid on any further upside for the USD/JPY pair heading into the key central bank event risk. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. This, in turn, implies that any meaningful corrective decline is more likely to get bought into and remain limited.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent solid bounce from the vicinity of the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Wednesday's sustained breakout through the 151.00 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought territory, validating the near-term constructive setup for the USD/JPY pair. Hence, some follow-through strength back towards the 152.00 neighbourhood, or a multi-decade peak touched in October 2022, looks like a distinct possibility. A sustained strength beyond the latter will set the stage for an extension of the longer-term uptrend witnessed since January 2023.
On the flip side, corrective declines might now attract fresh buyers near the 150.80 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint. Failure to defend the said handle, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/JPY pair back towards the 150.00 psychological mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the 149.50 area, which if broken decisively might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and pave the way for some meaningful depreciating move.
USD/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed rate decision and revised dot plot to ramp up market volatility – LIVE
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% after the March policy meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections could drive the US Dollar's action ahead of Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD pops to daily highs on dovish Powell
Following the expected “hold” by the Fed, EUR/USD manages to pick up extra pace and advance to daily highs past the 1.0900 yardstick on the back of increased weakness in the Greenback following the dovish tone at Powell’s presser.
GBP/USD climbs to four-day highs and retargets 1.2800
GBP/USD gathers fresh steam and advances to multi-session peaks near 1.2780 after the Fed matched estimates and left its policy rates unchanged, while Chair Powell delivered a bearish message.
Gold shifts its focus to its all-time high near $2,200
Gold finds renewed space to maneuver, shrugging off some of its recent weakness and bouncing back past the $2,180 mark per troy ounce following the Fed's decision to keep its policy rates unchanged and the dovish tone from Chair Powell.
Shiba Inu holders take profits, pushing SHIB price nearly 45% below its 2024 peak
Shiba Inu holders have realized gains on their SHIB holdings for nearly two weeks, until March 18. SHIB price has fallen by a sharp 45% from its year-to-date peak of $0.00004567.