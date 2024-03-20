USD/JPY Outlook: Fresh YTD top and counting, seems poised to retest multi-decade high

The Japanese Yen dives to a multi-month low in the wake of the BoJ’s dovish hike on Tuesday.

Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the USD and lend additional support to the USD/JPY pair.

Intervention fears might cap the major ahead of the crucial FOMC monetary policy decision.

The USD/JPY pair prolongs its recent upward trajectory for the seventh straight day and jumps to over a four-month peak during the first half of the European session on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) struck a dovish tone at the end of the March policy meeting on Tuesday, despite raising interest rates for the first time since 2007, which, in turn, is seen exerting heavy downward pressure on the Japanese Yen (JPY). In fact, the BoJ decided to exit the negative interest rates regime and scrapped its complex Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy, though indicated that financial conditions would remain accommodative. Furthermore, the central bank stopped short of offering any guidance about future policy steps, or the pace of policy normalization. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, undermines the safe-haven JPY and acts as a tailwind for the currency pair.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) stands tall near a two-week high touched on Tuesday and continues to draw support from expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its higher-for-longer interest rates narrative amid sticky inflation. Moreover, the markets now expect the US central bank to lower its projection for the number of interest rate cuts in 2024 to two from three previously. This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated, which continues to lend support to the buck and the USD/JPY pair. The USD bulls, however, refrain from placing fresh bets and prefer to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC policy meeting and the updated economic projections, including the so-called "dot plot", which will provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD.

Meanwhile, fears that Japanese authorities might intervene in the markets to stem any further JPY weakness might keep a lid on any further upside for the USD/JPY pair heading into the key central bank event risk. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. This, in turn, implies that any meaningful corrective decline is more likely to get bought into and remain limited.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent solid bounce from the vicinity of the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Wednesday's sustained breakout through the 151.00 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought territory, validating the near-term constructive setup for the USD/JPY pair. Hence, some follow-through strength back towards the 152.00 neighbourhood, or a multi-decade peak touched in October 2022, looks like a distinct possibility. A sustained strength beyond the latter will set the stage for an extension of the longer-term uptrend witnessed since January 2023.

On the flip side, corrective declines might now attract fresh buyers near the 150.80 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint. Failure to defend the said handle, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/JPY pair back towards the 150.00 psychological mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the 149.50 area, which if broken decisively might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and pave the way for some meaningful depreciating move.

USD/JPY daily chart