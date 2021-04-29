USD/JPY

The dollar regained traction and jumped on Thursday, neutralizing negative signal from Wednesday’s bearish candle with long upper shadow, left on post- dovish Fed drop.

Near-term action remains underpinned by bear-trap under 107.75 Fibo support and rising thick daily cloud, keeping in play hopes for further advance.

Bulls need confirmation on close above cracked Fibo barrier at 108.81 (38.2% of 110.96/107.47) and further positive signal on break above daily Kijun-sen (109.22) that would confirm reversal and a higher low at 107.47 correction low.

Daily Tenkan-sen (108.27) offers solid support which guards daily cloud top (108.00).

Res: 109.10; 109.22; 109.63; 110.00.

Sup: 108.81; 108.43; 108.27; 108.00.

