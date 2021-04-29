USD/JPY
The dollar regained traction and jumped on Thursday, neutralizing negative signal from Wednesday’s bearish candle with long upper shadow, left on post- dovish Fed drop.
Near-term action remains underpinned by bear-trap under 107.75 Fibo support and rising thick daily cloud, keeping in play hopes for further advance.
Bulls need confirmation on close above cracked Fibo barrier at 108.81 (38.2% of 110.96/107.47) and further positive signal on break above daily Kijun-sen (109.22) that would confirm reversal and a higher low at 107.47 correction low.
Daily Tenkan-sen (108.27) offers solid support which guards daily cloud top (108.00).
Res: 109.10; 109.22; 109.63; 110.00.
Sup: 108.81; 108.43; 108.27; 108.00.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 109.43
- R2 109.25
- R1 108.92
- PP 108.75
-
- S1 108.42
- S2 108.24
- S3 107.91
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
