USD/JPY
The USDJPY extends fresh and steep acceleration into third straight day and hit new 24-year high on Wednesday.
The dollar continues to rise across the board, driven by high expectations for another aggressive Fed hike this month and continuous flow into safety on growing global economic uncertainty.
Firmly bullish technical studies add to positive outlook, with last week’s close above psychological 140 barrier and subsequent acceleration higher \(the pair was up 3% since Monday opening), reinforcing bullish signals.
Bulls eye immediate target at 144.90 (July 1998 high), with August 1998 peak (147.68) coming in focus.
Corrective dips on overbought conditions are expected to provide better buying opportunities and should find ground above 140 zone (daily Tenkan-sen / psychological).
Res: 144.90; 146.26; 147.00; 147.68.
Sup: 142.67; 142.00; 141.64; 140.33.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 146.65
- R2 144.86
- R1 143.83
- PP 142.04
-
- S1 141.01
- S2 139.22
- S3 138.19
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.9900 as USD, yields retreat
EUR/USD is recovering ground above 0.9900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather amid retreating yields and risk-aversion. Investors brace for a 50 bps rate hike by the ECB this Thursday, in the face of the deepening European energy crisis.
GBP/USD falls below 1.1500 during BOE Monetary Policy Hearing
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.1500 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. While testifying before the UK Treasury Select Committee, BOE policymaker Mann argued more forceful rate moves would open door for policy hold or reversal later.
Gold bounces back to $1,700 mark, bearish potential intact
Gold extends the previous day's pullback from a one-week high and continues losing ground through the first half of trading on Wednesday. The third successive day of a negative move drags gold further below the $1,700 mark.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.