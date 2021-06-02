USD/JPY
The dollar edged higher on Wednesday following a triple downside rejection at daily Tenkan-sen (109.37) that limits negative impact from last Friday’s bull-trap above the 110 marks.
The dollar firmed on rising optimism that US jobs data will come better than expected in May, while the US economic recovery, vaccination, and inflation are well ahead of Japan’s figures that add to positive signals for the greenback.
Daily studies show moving averages in bullish setup and fresh positive momentum that underpins the action, which eyes again 110 barrier.
Firm break of 110.00/14 (psychological/cracked Fibo 76.4% of 110.96/107.47) is needed to neutralize downside risk and signal continuation of rally from 107.47 (Apr 23 low) for the final push towards 110.96 (2021 high, posted on Mar 31).
Res: 109.88; 110.00; 110.19; 110.55.
Sup: 109.37; 109.26; 109.15; 109.01.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 110.06
- R2 109.88
- R1 109.69
- PP 109.51
-
- S1 109.31
- S2 109.13
- S3 108.93
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
