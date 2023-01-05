The USDJPY extends strong recovery from a bear-trap under 130 support and advances for the second straight day.
Fresh bulls received additional support from the data which show that US labor market remains tight, adding to scenario of extended period of Fed rate hikes.
Today’s acceleration cracked falling 20DMA (133.98), ahead of pivotal barrier at 134.50 (Dec 28 lower top) break of which add to bullish signals and expose targets at 136.40/138.07 (200DMA / Fibo 38.2% of 151.94/129.50 descend.
Daily techs are mixed, with 14-d momentum still in the negative territory and stochastic heading north, while MA’s are in mixed setup.
The near-term action should stay above 10DMA (132.59) to keep bullish bias.
Investors eye US NFP report on Friday, which would further lift the dollar on better than expected Dec numbers.
Res: 134.50; 134.80; 135.01; 136.40
Sup: 132.59; 131.67; 130.56; 130.00
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims gains amid renewed US Dollar demand
The US Dollar resumed its advance following the release of upbeat employment-related figures. AUD/USD settled at around 0.6760, back in the red for the week. US Nonfarm Payroll report could make it or break it.
EUR/USD hovering near fresh three-week lows
EUR/USD extended its weekly decline to 1.0514, bouncing from the level just modestly as Asian players reach their desks. December Euro Zone inflation and monthly US employment figures to shake the board on Friday.
Gold: Bulls not willing to give up despite broad USD demand
Gold came under selling pressure following the release of US macroeconomic figures, which showed resilient progress, particularly in the employment sector.
What to expect from Ethereum price after whale transactions hit the highest level
Ethereum price wiped out its recent losses and rebounded above the $1,260 level. Large wallet investors on the altcoin’s network started scooping up ETH tokens through the December 16 local bottom in the Ethereum price chart.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Layoffs spreading or another blockbuster month? Three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
The US is expected to report 200,000 job gains in December 2022. Tech layoffs may have affected the broader economy, hurting the labor market and weighing the USD. The NFP has beaten expectations in the past 8 releases.