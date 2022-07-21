USD/JPY
The USDJPY rises on Thursday, confirming reversal signaled by a hammer candle on Tuesday, after Wednesday’s Doji questioned fresh bulls.
Bounce from correction low at 137.38 so far retraced over 61.8% of a shallow 139.39/137.38 pullback, signaling that bulls regained control and will look for a continuation of larger uptrend.
The action remains tracked by a rising 10DMA (137.83), adding to bullish daily studies (rising bullish momentum / MA’s in positive setup), preparing ground for stronger acceleration and test of targets at 139.92/140.00 (Sep 1998 high/psychological) violation of which would open way for further advance.
Res: 138.91; 139.39; 139.92; 140.00.
Sup: 138.38; 137.83; 137.38; 136.79.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 138.86
- R2 138.62
- R1 138.39
- PP 138.15
-
- S1 137.92
- S2 137.68
- S3 137.45
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6900, struggling for direction
The AUD/USD pair trades positively around the 0.6900 figure, helped by a weaker greenback and modest gains across Wall Street. Firmer gold prices provide additional support ahead of critical growth-related figures.
EURUSD settles below 1.0200 after an unimpressive ECB
The EUR/USD trades just below the 1.0200 threshold, despite demand for the greenback receded. The European Central Bank pulled the trigger by 50 bps, but highlighted growth and inflation concerns. Easing US Treasury yields limited dollar’s gains.
Gold bears keeping XAUUSD in check
Gold recovered from a fresh 2022 low of $1,680.82 and now trades in the $1,711 price zone. The dollar shined after the ECB announced its monetary policy decision, which initially hit the greenback as policymakers hiked rates by 50 bps. However, the absence of clues about what’s coming up next discouraged bulls.
Tesla's impact on Bitcoin market value
Tesla has reportedly sold 75% of its BTC holdings as the company faced Q2 cashflow constrictions. The innovative electric-powered car company sold over $950 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings for an average price of $29,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!