USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls turn cautious amid intervention fears, downside potential seems limited

Share:

USD/JPY advances to over a one-week high, albeit lacks follow-through amid intervention fears.

A big divergence in the policy stance adopted by the BoJ and the Fed is seen acting as a tailwind.

The pair seems poised to register strong weekly gains ahead of the US Consumer Sentiment Index.

The USD/JPY pair touches a one-and-half-week high on Friday and looks to build on its strong weekly gains registered over the past four days. The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to be undermined by a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which, along with the recent US Dollar (USD) recovery from its lowest level since September 20 touched on Monday, acts as a tailwind for the major.

The BoJ's minor change to its yield curve control (YCC) policy last week pointed to a slow move towards exiting the decade-long accommodative monetary policy settings. Adding to this, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said earlier this week that the country was making progress towards achieving the 2% inflation target but not enough to end ultra-loose policy yet. Ueda also underscored the uncertainty on whether smaller companies would be able to raise wages next year and added that wages and inflation need to rise in tandem for the BoJ to consider exiting the decade-long accommodative policy.

This marks a big divergence in comparison to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, suggesting that interest rates in the United States (US) could rise further. A slew of influential FOMC members this week acknowledged the US economic resilience and backed the case for further policy tightening to rein in inflation. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at an International Monetary Fund event on Thursday, said that policymakers are encouraged by the slowing pace of inflation but are not sure that the policy is sufficiently restrictive to keep the momentum going.

Apart from this, a weak auction of 30-year Treasury bonds continues to push yields higher across all maturities and underpins the buck. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond moves away from its lowest level in more than a month touched on Thursday. The resultant widening of the US-Japan rate differential might continue to drive flows away from the JPY and validate the positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair. Bulls, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets amid speculations about a potential intervention in FX markets by Japanese authorities.

Nevertheless, spot prices seem poised to register strong weekly gains and remain well within the striking distance of the YTD peak, around the 151.70 region touched on October 31. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should contribute to producing short-term opportunities.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the bullish resilience below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the subsequent move up suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought territory. Hence, some follow-through strength beyond the 151.70 area, or the YTD peak, en route to the 152.00 neighbourhood, or October 2022 high, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of a well-established uptrend witnessed since the beginning of the current year.

On the flip side, weakness back below the 151.00 mark is likely to attract fresh buyers near the 150.70-150.65 region and remain limited near the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged around the 150.20 area. This is closely followed by the 150.00 psychological mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below could drag the USD/JPY pair back towards the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, around the 149.75-149.70 region. Some follow-through selling will expose the 149.20-149.15 area, or the post-NFP swing low before spot prices weaken further below the 149.00 round figure.