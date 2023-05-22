USD/JPY
The USDJPY is consolidating under new multi-month high (138.74) as traders collected some profits after last week’s 1.65% advance.
Friday’s close above former tops at 137.90/77 (Mar 8 / May 2) added to bullish signals, however, overbought stochastic in daily chart suggest that consolidation would precede attack at 139.58/140.00 targets (50% retracement of 151.94/127.22 downtrend/psychological barrier).
Daily studies remain in full bullish setup and support the action, with consolidation to ideally stay above 137.13 (broken 200DMA) to maintain immediate upside prospects intact.
Extended dips should find ground above 136.66/44 zone (broken Fibo 38.2% of 151.94/127.22/rising 10DMA), to keep larger bulls in play.
The dollar was dented by surprise change in rhetoric of Fed Chair Powell, who said that it is unclear if interest rates will need to rise further, as inflation is proving hard to control, but full results of sharp increase in borrowing costs are still to be seen.
The Fed is likely to be more cautious, due to high uncertainty, and would make decision on meeting by meeting basis.
Debt ceiling negotiations unexpectedly broke off on Friday, adding pressure on dollar, but optimism about finding a deal persists and so far limiting negative impact on greenback.
Res: 138.74; 139.00; 139.58; 140.00.
Sup: 137.13; 136.66; 136.44; 135.75.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 139.96
- R2 139.35
- R1 138.66
- PP 138.04
-
- S1 137.35
- S2 136.74
- S3 136.05
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0800 as US Dollar recovers ahead of debt ceiling talks
EUR/USD is easing to test 1.0800 in the European morning. The US Dollar is recovering ground amid a risk-off market profile, as traders stay cautious ahead of another round of US debt-ceiling talks.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is seeing fresh selling interest, heading toward 1.2400 in European trading hours. The pair is struggling amid a US Dollar rebound, as the US debt ceiling uncertainty-led cautious risk tone revives the safe-haven demand for the Greenback.
Gold edges higher on US debt ceiling woes, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,950 level, or its lowest level since early April touched on Friday and kicks off the new week on a subdued note.
Solana fails to outperform competitors Ethereum and Cardano as on-chain activity declines
Solana (SOL), one of the largest smart contract competitors of the Ethereum network, witnessed a significant increase in the number of new addresses added in the month of May.
Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?
This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.