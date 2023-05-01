USD/JPY
The USDJPY keeps firm bullish tone early Monday and extends gains after Friday’s 1.8% rally (the second biggest daily advance this year).
Japanese yen remains under increased pressure following dovish BOJ on Friday, while the dollar is underpinned by wide expectations for Fed’s 25 basis points hike, in the meeting due later this week.
In addition, the risk sentiment was weighed by the news about troubled US First Republic Bank over the weekend, adding to dollar’s bullish stance, in the Labor Day holiday thinned volumes.
Bulls broke through pivotal Fibo barrier at 136.66 (38.2% retracement of 151.94/127.22) and cracked 200DMA (136.98) but may face increased headwinds on overbought daily studies and likely magnetic Wednesday’s twist of daily Ichimoku cloud (132.75).
Shallow consolidation should ideally hold above broken Fibo barrier at 135.95 (76.4% of 137.90/129.65) to offer better burying opportunities for acceleration through 200DMA, towards key short-term resistance at 137.90 (Mar 8 lower top).
Res: 136.98; 137.90; 138.17; 139.58.
Sup: 136.14; 135.90; 135.10; 133.95.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 140.68
- R2 138.62
- R1 137.47
- PP 135.41
-
- S1 134.25
- S2 132.19
- S3 131.04
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1000 amid renewed USD strength
EUR/USD has started the new week under modest bearish pressure and retreated below 1.1000 during the European trading hours on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) continues to gather strength and weighs on the pair ahead of the ISM's Manufacturing PMI report for April.
GBP/USD extends correction, closes in on 1.2500
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2550 during the European trading hours on Monday after having touched its highest in nearly 10 months on Friday. The renewed USD strength ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI report seems to be forcing the pair to stretch lower.
Gold falls below $1,980 as US yields rebound
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below $1,980 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.5% and gains more than 1% on the day ahead of key US data, weighing on XAU/USD.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan
First Republic Bank (FRC), one of the fastest growing major banks of the past decade, has reached the conclusion of its story. Early Monday, the FDIC announced that JPMorgan had won the bid to buy the bank's assets and assume resposibility for all deposits.