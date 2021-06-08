USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls remain at the mercy of US bond yields/USD price dynamics

- USD/JPY added to softer NFP-inspired losses and witnessed some follow-through selling on Monday.
- A softer risk tone, weaker USD and sliding US bond yields all contributed to the intraday selling bias.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand assisted the pair to regain some positive traction on Tuesday.
The USD/JPY pair extended the previous session's retracement slide from two-month tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Monday. Friday's softer US jobs report tempered market expectations that the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later. This was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the US dollar and exerted some downward pressure on the major.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen was supported by the better-than-expected release of the flash Leading Economic Index, which rose to a seven-year high and came in at 103 for April. The data, to a larger extent, helped offset worries about the economic fallout from an extension of the state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures. Apart from this, a softer risk tone around the equity markets further underpinned the safe-haven JPY.
Bearish traders further took cues from a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields during the North American session, which was seen as another factor that weighed on the greenback. The downward momentum dragged the pair to one-and-half-week lows, though lacked any strong follow-through selling. In fact, a modest pickup in the USD demand assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The uptick seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing decline in the US bond yields and upbeat Japanese macro data. The final version of the GDP report showed that the Japanese economy contracted at a slightly slower than estimated pace of 1.0% during the January-March period. On an annualized basis, the economy contracted by 3.9% against 4.8% anticipated. Nevertheless, the pair, for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some opportunities. That said, concerns about rising inflationary pressure should hold investors from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of Thursday's release of the US consumer inflation figures.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the post-NFP downfall stalled near 50-day SMA. The mentioned support is pegged near the 109.15 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Some follow-through weakness below the 109.00 mark will shift the near-term bias firmly in favour of bearish traders and accelerate the fall further towards the 108.60-55 horizontal zone. This is followed by support near the 108.40-35 region. A convincing break below would turn the pair vulnerable to break through the 108.00 mark and test April monthly swing lows support near the 107.50-45 region.
On the flip side, any subsequent positive move might now confront some resistance near the 109.45-55 region. A sustained move beyond might trigger some short-covering move and push the pair further beyond the 109.80 intermediate hurdle. Bulls might then aim to reclaim the key 110.00 psychological mark before pushing the pair back towards monthly tops, around the 110.30 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snaps two-day uptrend below 1.2200 on USD rebound, EU/German data eyed
EUR/USD marks the first daily drop in three as it edges lower below 1.2200 ahead Tuesday’s European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed’s next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure on the major currency pair ahead of key data from Eurozone and Germany.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
Gold fails to resist above $1900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold price is reversing an uptick above $1900, as the US dollar bulls are back on the bids amid worsening market mood. The USD is recovering a part of Monday’s steep drop induced by US Secretary Janet Yellen’s clarification.
Stellar recovery thwarted as threat of deep correction looms
XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...