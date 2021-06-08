USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls remain at the mercy of US bond yields/USD price dynamics

USD/JPY added to softer NFP-inspired losses and witnessed some follow-through selling on Monday.

A softer risk tone, weaker USD and sliding US bond yields all contributed to the intraday selling bias.

A modest pickup in the USD demand assisted the pair to regain some positive traction on Tuesday.

The USD/JPY pair extended the previous session's retracement slide from two-month tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Monday. Friday's softer US jobs report tempered market expectations that the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later. This was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the US dollar and exerted some downward pressure on the major.

On the other hand, the Japanese yen was supported by the better-than-expected release of the flash Leading Economic Index, which rose to a seven-year high and came in at 103 for April. The data, to a larger extent, helped offset worries about the economic fallout from an extension of the state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures. Apart from this, a softer risk tone around the equity markets further underpinned the safe-haven JPY.

Bearish traders further took cues from a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields during the North American session, which was seen as another factor that weighed on the greenback. The downward momentum dragged the pair to one-and-half-week lows, though lacked any strong follow-through selling. In fact, a modest pickup in the USD demand assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The uptick seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing decline in the US bond yields and upbeat Japanese macro data. The final version of the GDP report showed that the Japanese economy contracted at a slightly slower than estimated pace of 1.0% during the January-March period. On an annualized basis, the economy contracted by 3.9% against 4.8% anticipated. Nevertheless, the pair, for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some opportunities. That said, concerns about rising inflationary pressure should hold investors from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of Thursday's release of the US consumer inflation figures.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the post-NFP downfall stalled near 50-day SMA. The mentioned support is pegged near the 109.15 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Some follow-through weakness below the 109.00 mark will shift the near-term bias firmly in favour of bearish traders and accelerate the fall further towards the 108.60-55 horizontal zone. This is followed by support near the 108.40-35 region. A convincing break below would turn the pair vulnerable to break through the 108.00 mark and test April monthly swing lows support near the 107.50-45 region.

On the flip side, any subsequent positive move might now confront some resistance near the 109.45-55 region. A sustained move beyond might trigger some short-covering move and push the pair further beyond the 109.80 intermediate hurdle. Bulls might then aim to reclaim the key 110.00 psychological mark before pushing the pair back towards monthly tops, around the 110.30 region.