USD/JPY
The dollar maintains positive near-term tone following Wednesday’s 0.34% jump (the biggest one-day gains since May 12) and probes through daily cloud top 109.16, as Thursday’s action is establishing above 109 mark.
Firm break of cloud top would add to positive signals, as the dollar is lifted by month-end increased demand.
Rising bullish momentum on daily chart supports the action which left a higher base at 108.60 zone after multiple downside attempts were contained by daily Kijun-sen.
Emerge above daily cloud would expose key barriers at 109.69/78 (May 3/13 high), violation of which would confirm reversal from 107.47 (low of 110.96/107.47 pullback, posted on Apr 23).
Traders focus on Friday’s release of US inflation gauge – core PCE deflator- which could strongly inflate the greenback on above expectations figure (Apr f/c 2.9% from 1.8% in March) as strong numbers would boost dollar-positive speculations about the Fed starting to reduce bond purchases on rising inflation.
Conversely, weaker than expected Apr number would weaken dollar on uncertain taper timeline.
Res: 109.22; 109.33; 109.63; 109.78.
Sup: 109.03; 108.72; 108.60; 108.35.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 109.77
- R2 109.47
- R1 109.31
- PP 109.02
-
- S1 108.86
- S2 108.57
- S3 108.41
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 as the dollar dips
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. Safe-haven flows to the greenback are diminishing amid optimism from Sino-American talks. US Durable Goods Orders, GDP and jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 ahead of US data
GBP/USD recovers and trades above 1.41 as the dollar gives ground amid upbeat US-China trade headlines. Serious allegations were made by UK PM Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings on covid handling weigh on the pound. US data is eyed.
XAU/USD turns choppy around $1900 ahead of US data dump
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow range around the $1900 mark, holding onto the key support at $1891. Meanwhile, gold bulls seem to lack conviction above $1900, as the US dollar manages to preserve Wednesday’s gains amid a revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.