USD/JPY
The dollar regained traction on Monday after a two-day pullback from a new three-month high (111.11) found strong bids at 110.50 (rising 10DMA) zone, with Friday’s long-tailed candle pointing to downside rejection.
Bullish daily studies suggest that bulls may probe again through previous high at 110.96 (31 Mar) with sustained break of 111.00 zones to signal an end of larger correction (110.96/107.47) and bullish continuation towards 112.41 (50% retracement of 125.84/98.99 downtrend / Apr 2019 high).
Rising 10DMA (110.55) tracks the advance and expected to keep the downside protected and maintain a bullish bias.
US labor data for June are in focus this week and expected to provide fresh direction signal.
Res: 111.11; 111.41; 111.72; 112.00.
Sup: 110.55; 110.00; 110.21; 109.78.
Interested in USD/JPYtechnicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 111.52
- R2 111.25
- R1 111.01
- PP 110.75
-
- S1 110.51
- S2 110.25
- S3 110.01
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
