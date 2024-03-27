USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls not ready to give up despite verbal intervention by Japanese officials

USD/JPY advances to a fresh multi-decade high and is supported by a combination of factors.

The BoJ’s dovish outlook undermines the JPY and acts as a tailwind amid a modest USD strength.

Verbal intervention by Japanese authorities holds back bulls from placing fresh bets and cap gains.

The USD/JPY pair scales higher for the third straight day on Wednesday and climbs to its highest level since the mid-1990s, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move and once again faces rejection near the 152.00 mark. Despite raising short-term interest rates for the first time since 2007, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) struck a dovish tone at the end of the March meeting and stopped short of offering any guidance about future policy steps, or the pace of policy normalization. The view was echoed by BoJ Board Member Tamura Naoki, who added that the bank will guide monetary policy appropriately in accordance with economic, price, and financial developments. This, in turn, reaffirms market bets for about 20 basis points of additional hikes this year by the BoJ, which continues to undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Apart from this, some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying, bolstered by Tuesday's better-than-expected US Durable Goods Orders data, acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. The US Census Bureau reported that orders for long-lasting manufactured goods increased by 1.4% in February as compared to the 1.3% rise anticipated and the previous month's slump of 6.2%. Adding to this, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index was little changed in March, at 104.7 vs 104.8 in the previous month, amid fading fears of a recession. Nevertheless, the data validated the view that the US economy is in good shape, which, along with sticky inflation, might force the Fed to keep rates higher for longer. The outlook keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond afloat above the 4.0% mark and underpins the USD.

Meanwhile, Japanese government officials continued with their jawboning to defend the domestic currency, which, along with a softer risk tone, lends some support to the safe-haven JPY and caps gains for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, Japan's finance minister issued his strongest warning to date and said that authorities could take decisive steps to cope with the weakening currency and disorderly FX moves. This comes after Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, said on Tuesday labelled the recent JPY weakness as speculative and showed readiness to respond to volatility. Traders also seem reluctant and might prefer to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption and Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. This will influence the USD demand and determine the next leg of a directional move for the currency pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bulls.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through the 150.85-150.90 horizontal barrier was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. That said, failure ahead of the 152.00 mark makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. The subsequent move up should pave the way for an extension of a two-week-old uptrend and allow spot prices to accelerate the positive move towards the 153.00 round figure.

On the flip side, any corrective decline might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 151.00 mark. A convincing break below, however, might expose the next relevant support near the 150.25 region. This is closely followed by the 150.00 psychological mark, which if broken decisively could make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to accelerate the corrective decline further towards the 149.35-149.30 region en route to the 149.00 mark.