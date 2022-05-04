USD/JPY
Bulls are taking a breather after a massive 13% advance in past two months cracked psychological 130 barrier but failed to register a monthly close above here.
Consolidation should be ideally contained by sideways-turned daily Tenkan-sen (129.09) to keep bulls intact for push through pivots at 130.00 and 130.65 (psychological / Fibo 76.4% of 147.68/75.55 bear-phase) and acceleration towards 2002 peak at 135.16.
Fed’s policy meeting is key risk event and decision is likely to spark fresh advance of the dollar, if the central bank maintains its hawkish stance for a several rate hikes in coming months.
However, deeper pullback on profit-taking from dollar’s 20-year high, remains on the table as possible scenario, especially if chief Powell’s comments about the central bank’s future steps disappoint markets.
Larger structure is expected to remain bullish if extended dips find ground above key supports at 127.60/126.94 (rising 20DMA / Apr 27 trough), while break here would generate initial reversal signal and lead to a deeper correction.
Res: 130.47; 130.65; 131.24; 132.17.
Sup: 129.09; 128.33; 127.60; 126.94.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 130.98
- R2 130.64
- R1 130.39
- PP 130.04
-
- S1 129.8
- S2 129.45
- S3 129.2
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.