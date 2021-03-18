USD/JPY
The pair remains within a narrow range under new 2021 high (109.36) as the dollar regained footing after being hit by dovish Fed on Wednesday.
Near-term action continues to trade above rising 10DMA which tracks the advance since Feb 24, keeping bias with bulls.
Daily moving averages are in full bullish setup, but loss of positive momentum and RSI ranging in overbought territory partially offset positive signals and warn of extended consolidation, but last Friday’s marginal close above 200WMA (108.99) and the pair being on track for the second weekly close above the indicator that would add to positive stance.
Bulls eye key barriers at 109.56/85 (Fibo 76.4% of 111.71/102.60 / 5 June 2020 high), violation of which would expose psychological 110 barrier and monthly cloud base (110.50).
Rising 10DMA (108.76) offers solid support, ahead of key levels at 108.33/23 (Mar 10 low / broken Fibo 61.8%), loss of which would put bulls on hold and signal deeper pullback.
Res: 109.36; 109.56; 110.00; 110.50.
Sup: 108.76; 108.47; 108.23; 107.51.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 109.78
- R2 109.55
- R1 109.19
- PP 108.97
-
- S1 108.61
- S2 108.39
- S3 108.03
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.