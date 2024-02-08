USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls look to seize near-term control, move beyond 148.80 hurdle awaited

Share:

USD/JPY attracts buyers for the second straight day in reaction to dovish BoJ remarks.

The risk-on mood further undermines the safe-haven JPY and lends support to the pair.

The USD languishes below a multi-month top, though does little to hinder the move up.

The USD/JPY pair builds on the previous day's modest bounce from the vicinity of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and gains positive traction for the second successive day on Thursday. The momentum lifts spot prices back closer to a multiple-tops resistance near the 148.80 region and is exclusively sponsored by the offered tone surrounding the Japanese Yen (JPY). The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Shinichi Uchida said that the central bank is unlikely to raise interest rates aggressively even after ending its negative interest rate policy. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment across the global equity markets, weighs heavily on the safe-haven JPY and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the currency pair.

Investors, meanwhile, seem convinced that wage growth in Japan this year may outpace that of 2023 and pave the way for the BoJ to exit its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy. Moreover, the Japanese central bank earlier this month signalled conviction on hitting the 2% inflation target. Adding to this, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda had said that if the central bank gets evidence that a positive wage-inflation cycle will heighten, it would examine the feasibility of continuing with various steps under the massive stimulus programme. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the JPY, which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, might keep a lid on the USD/JPY pair.

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, languishes below its highest level since November 14 touched earlier this week amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut path. The incoming upbeat US macro data pointed to a still resilient economy, which, along with hawkish remarks by several influential Fed officials, forced investors to scale back expectations for early and steep rate cuts this year. The markets, however, are still pricing in five rate cuts over the course of the seven remaining FOMC policy meetings this year. This keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and might cap any meaningful appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair, warranting some caution for bulls.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data later during the early North American session. Apart from this, a scheduled speech by Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin might drive the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due next week, which will play a key role in influencing the Fed's future policy decisions and determining the near-term trajectory for the currency pair.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, sustained strength and acceptance above the 148.80 supply zone will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone, the USD/JPY pair could surpass the 149.00 mark and aim to test the 149.55-149.60 hurdle. The momentum could get extended further towards reclaiming the 150.00 psychological mark for the first time since November 2023.

On the flip side, the 148.20-148.15 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 100-day SMA, currently around the 147.60 zone. Any further decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 147.00 mark. A convincing break below the latter, however, might prompt aggressive technical selling and drag the USD/JPY pair to the 146.35 intermediate support en route to sub-146.00 levels, or the monthly low touched last week.

USD/JPY daily chart