USD/JPY

The USDJPY is trading just ticks ahead of new 24-year high (145.90, posted on Sep 22) in European session on Tuesday.

Bulls regained traction after a quick pullback from 145.90 peak found firm ground just above psychological 140.00 support and nearly fully retraced 145.90/140.34 dip, setting scope for a break higher that would signal a continuation of larger uptrend and bring in focus key long-term barrier at 147.68 (1998 high).

Bullish technical studies support the action, however, bulls may face headwinds at 145.90 pivot and slow the pace, as daily stochastic is strongly overbought and bullish momentum is easing.

Shallow dips should be contained by rising 10DMA (144.84) to keep bulls intact, while break lower would weaken immediate bullish structure and signal prolonged consolidation.

Trendline support at 144.12 (bull-trendline off Aug 2 through at 130.39) marks pivotal support.

Res: 145.90; 146.90; 147.21; 147.68.
Sup: 145.23; 144.84; 144.12; 143.52.

USDJPY

Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 146.49
    2. R2 146.15
    3. R1 145.92
  2. PP 145.58
    1. S1 145.36
    2. S2 145.01
    3. S3 144.79

 

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.1050 after UK data, BOE announcement

GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.1050 after UK data, BOE announcement

GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1050 in early European trading. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5% in  August from 3.6%. BOE announced intention to purchase index-linked gilts. Risk-aversion keeps the upside capped in cable. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds lower ground below 0.9700 as USD rises with yields

EUR/USD holds lower ground below 0.9700 as USD rises with yields

EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 0.9700 in early European morning, as the US dollar trades firmer alongside the Treasury yields amid a broad risk-aversion. Recession fears and aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpin the dollar. 

EUR/USD News

Gold eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700

Gold eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700

Gold price remains pressured near one-week low, pokes $1,960 key support. Firmer DXY, yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful ahead of the Fed Minutes, US CPI. Downside appears more compelling as gold fade corrective bound off the yearly low.

Gold News

Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive

Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive

Polkadot price shows a full-fledged bearish continuation pattern that could trigger a steep decline if buyers do not intervene. If, as expected, bulls fail to step in, investors should prepare for a sharp correction for DOT.

Read more

War, COVID-19, US-China tensions, inflation, market panic

War, COVID-19, US-China tensions, inflation, market panic

Risk sentiment is morose with the escalating tensions in Ukraine, rising Covid cases in China, mounting tensions between US and China, and the selloff in US and other treasuries.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures