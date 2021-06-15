USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls await symmetrical triangle breakout, focus remains on FOMC

- USD/JPY gained strong positive traction for the second consecutive session on Monday.
- A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
- The market focus remains glued to the much-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting.
The USD/JPY pair built on its recent bounce from the 50-day SMA support and gained strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. This marked the second consecutive day of a positive move – also the fourth day of an uptick in the previous five – and pushed the pair back above the key 110.00 psychological mark. The Japanese yen's relative underperformance comes amid a worsening outlook for the domestic economy. This, to a larger extent, offset a cautious mood around the equity markets, which tends to benefit the JPY's usual appeal as a safe-haven.
On the other hand, expectations of a slightly less dovish Fed helped put a tentative floor under the US dollar. The markets now seem worried about rising inflationary pressures and might have started pricing in the prospects for an earlier stimulus withdrawal. This, in turn, forced traders to unwind their bearish USD positions ahead of the FOMC decision on Wednesday. Bulls further took cues from a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which was seen as another factor that underpinned the greenback and provided an additional lift to the rate-sensitive pair.
The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range and held steady above the 110.00 mark, or over one-week tops through the Asian session on Tuesday. In the absence of any fresh fundamental catalyst, investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key event risk. Investors will be closely watching for clues about a possible change in the Fed's monetary policy outlook and if policymakers have already started the discussion to taper the current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
In the meantime, market participants will look forward to a slew of important US macro releases for some trading impetus later during the early North American session. Tuesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures for May, Producer Price Index (PPI), Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production data. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the pair.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating between two converging trend lines over the past two months or so. The two-way price moves constitute the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. The pair was last seen hovering near the top boundary of the triangle. This is followed by monthly swing highs, around the 110.30-35 region. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move back towards challenging YTD tops – in the vicinity of the 111.00 mark – touched on March 31.
On the flip side, the 109.70-65 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the triangle support, currently near the 109.40-35 region. A convincing break below will negate any near-term positive bias and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to slide further below the 109.00 mark, towards testing the next relevant support near the 108.70-60 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
