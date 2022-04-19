USD/JPY
The USDJPY accelerated in Tuesday morning, as activities gain pace after traders returned from an Easter break.
Fresh strength is exploring levels above 128 mark and trading at the highest in 20 years, with targets at 129.07 (May 2002 high) and 130 (psychological) being in focus.
The dollar remains well supported by policy divergence between the Fed and BOJ and ECB, while rising safe-haven demand on uncertainty over Ukraine crisis adds to greenback’s bullish sentiment.
The pair is on track for the second consecutive monthly rally (March advance was 5.8% and currently is over 5% in April), with signals that gains may extend further, as indicators on larger timeframes are in overbought territory but continuing to head north, keeping so far in play scenario of attacking 130 barrier. Some headwinds could be expected here, but dips in the current situation are likely to be shallow and offer better levels to re-enter strong bullish market.
Rising 10 DMA (125.60) and former top at 125.10 (Mar 28) offer solid supports which should contain extended dips and keep bulls intact.
Res: 128.45; 129.07; 130.00; 130.40.
Sup: 127.96; 127.24; 126.31; 125.96.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 128
- R2 127.5
- R1 127.24
- PP 126.74
-
- S1 126.49
- S2 125.98
- S3 125.73
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0800 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its traction after rebounding above 1.0800 earlier in the day. The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by a more-than-1% decline in the Euro Stoxx 600 Index, and rising US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for the pair to stage a steady recovery on Tuesday.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD has started to edge lower after rising toward mid-1.3000s in the early European morning. The greenback preserves its strength on rising US T-bond yields and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction on Tuesday.
Gold needs acceptance above $1,982 to resume the uptrend
Gold Price treads water amid a broad US dollar retreat and cautious market mood. US Treasury yields resume the uptrend, keeping XAUUSD bulls on the back foot.
This is when to buy Shiba Inu before it breaks out
Shiba Inu price undergoes a bearish wave as FED official paints a dire picture of the rate path. SHIB price is further on the backfoot as quarterly earnings put investors on edge.
HYMC stock volatile as Twitter account predicts $20 share price
Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock spiked late last week as retail traders jumped on the potential price target of $20 placed on the stock by a Twitter trading account.