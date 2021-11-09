USD/JPY

The pair dips to one-month low on Tuesday, extending the bear-leg off 114.27 lower top into fourth straight day.

Monday’s break and close below 113.38 (former higher base / Fibo 23.6% of 109.11/114.69 rally) weakened near-term structure, generating an initial signal of reversal, as fresh bears broke below 113.38/114.44 consolidation range floor.

Technical studies suggest further weakness as multiple bear-cross (5/10; 5/20; 10/20) formed on daily chart and bearish momentum is rising.

Pivotal Fibo support at 112.56 (38.2% of 109.11/114.69) is under pressure, with firm break here to add to reversal signals and risk extension towards next significant levels at 111.90/71 (50% retracement / rising 55DMA).

Repeated daily close below 113.38 to confirm fresh bearish stance.

Res: 113.10; 113.38; 113.65; 113.79.

Sup: 112.72; 112.56; 111.90; 111.71.

