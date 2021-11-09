USD/JPY
The pair dips to one-month low on Tuesday, extending the bear-leg off 114.27 lower top into fourth straight day.
Monday’s break and close below 113.38 (former higher base / Fibo 23.6% of 109.11/114.69 rally) weakened near-term structure, generating an initial signal of reversal, as fresh bears broke below 113.38/114.44 consolidation range floor.
Technical studies suggest further weakness as multiple bear-cross (5/10; 5/20; 10/20) formed on daily chart and bearish momentum is rising.
Pivotal Fibo support at 112.56 (38.2% of 109.11/114.69) is under pressure, with firm break here to add to reversal signals and risk extension towards next significant levels at 111.90/71 (50% retracement / rising 55DMA).
Repeated daily close below 113.38 to confirm fresh bearish stance.
Res: 113.10; 113.38; 113.65; 113.79.
Sup: 112.72; 112.56; 111.90; 111.71.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 114.16
- R2 113.91
- R1 113.57
- PP 113.33
-
- S1 112.98
- S2 112.74
- S3 112.4
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
