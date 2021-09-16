USD/JPY
The USDJPY is consolidating in early Thursday under new one-month low (109.11), hit after strong drop in past two days.
Near-term structure weakened after the latest bearish acceleration and remains weighed by multiple failures above pivotal barriers at 110.00/19 (psychological/daily cloud top) that points to bull-trap formation.
Daily MA’s turned to full bearish setup and formed a number of bear-crosses, while negative momentum remains strong and both contributing to negative near-term outlook.
Violation of pivotal supports at 109 zone (109.11/108.72) would further weaken the structure (as break here would signal and end of month-long congestion, presented by four consecutive weekly Dojis) and risk extension towards key supports at 108.19/107.47 (Fibo 38.2% of 102.59/111.65/Apr 24 trough).
Only rebound through 109.80 / 110.00 (converged 10/20DMA’s/psychological) would sideline bears.
Res: 109.60; 109.80; 110.00; 110.26.
Sup: 109.11; 108.72; 108.50; 108.19.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 110.33
- R2 110.04
- R1 109.7
- PP 109.41
-
- S1 109.07
- S2 108.78
- S3 108.44
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
