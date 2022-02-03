USD/JPY
The dollar regained traction after four-day fall stalled on attempts to clear key supports at 114.36/31 (55DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 113.47/115.68).
Fresh strength signals formation of a bear trap, which underpins recovery, but requires confirmation on today’s bullish close, preferably above 114.80, to form bullish engulfing and add to positive signals.
Daily MA’s are turning to positive setup and bullish momentum continues rise on daily chart, supporting the action, along with rising and thickening daily Ichimoku cloud.
Bulls need close above 115 zone (daily Kijun-sen / over 50% retracement of 115.68/114.15 bear-leg) to confirm reversal.
Broken 10DMA (114.57) reverted to support which needs to hold today’s action and keep fresh bulls in play and guard lower pivots at 114.36/31.
Traders focus on today’s key events – ECB and BoE policy meetings - which could produce higher volatility and more dollar-related events - US weekly jobless claims and Services PMI.
Res: 114.91; 115.10; 115.32; 115.59.
Sup: 114.57; 114.31; 114.15; 113.99.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 115.44
- R2 115.12
- R1 114.79
- PP 114.47
-
- S1 114.14
- S2 113.82
- S3 113.49
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1300 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1300, with the upside capped amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Soaring inflation, all-time low unemployment rate back potential ECB rate hikes in 2022. The ECB is unlikely to alter policy settings but Lagarde's presser will hold the key.
GBP/USD: On the defensive around 1.3550, BOE in focus
GBP/USD remains on the offers near 1.3550 on 'Super Thursday'. The BOE is expected to lift rates by another 25bps to 0.50% in order to combat ongoing inflation risks. US dollar stays pressured, helping the cable bulls along.
Gold dribbles around 200-DMA amid anxious markets
Gold remains sidelined above $1,800 as market players await monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) during early Thursday. The metal drops for the first time in four days, retreating from the weekly top.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.
ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation Premium
EUR/USD has been rising steadily since the beginning of the week. The shared currency suffered heavy losses against the dollar last week after FOMC Powell confirmed the Fed’s hawkish stance in the face of high inflation.