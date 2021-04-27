USD/JPY
The dollar bounces in early Tuesday’s trading after double failure at key Fibo support at 107.76 (38.2% of 102.59/110.96) signaled formation of bear-trap pattern and generated initial bullish signal.
The action is also supported by rising daily cloud as dips repeatedly failed to register daily close within the cloud.
On the other side, momentum remains in the negative territory and conflicts positive signals, keeping the downside vulnerable
Fresh recovery cracked initial Fibo barrier at 108.30 (23.6% of 110.96/107.47) but needs more evidence of reversal which would be signaled on lift above 108.81 (Fibo 38.2%) and daily Kijun-sen (109.22).
Res: 108.54; 108.81; 109.22; 109.63
Sup: 108.00; 107.75; 107.47; 107.00
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 108.87
- R2 108.53
- R1 108.31
- PP 107.98
-
- S1 107.76
- S2 107.42
- S3 107.2
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
