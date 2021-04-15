USD/JPY Outlook: Acceptance below 109.00 mark sets the stage for further weakness

- Sustained USD selling, sliding US bond yields dragged USD/JPY to three-week lows on Wednesday.
- The underlying bullish sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit further losses.
- Investors look forward to important US macro releases for some meaningful trading opportunities.
The USD/JPY pair extended its retracement slide from the vicinity of the 111.00 mark, or one-year tops and dropped to three-week lows on Wednesday. The US dollar remained generally pressured amid reduced bets for an earlier than expected Fed rate hike following the release of US consumer inflation figures on Tuesday. The data reinforced the Fed's stubbornly dovish view that higher inflation will be transitory. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued exerting some pressure on the major.
The Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday that the US economy is at an inflexion point and going into a period of faster growth, more job creations. Powell further added that the US central bank will reduce its monthly bond purchased before it commits to an interest rate increase (unlikely before the end of 2022). Bearish traders further took cues from the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond fell further from a 14-month peak of 1.776% touched late March.
That said, a combination of factors extended some support to the major and helped limit any further losses. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets continued undermining the safe-haven Japanese yen. Adding to this, the Bank of Japan downgraded its economic assessment for two of Japan’s nine regional economies and further held bearish traders from placing aggressive bets. The pair, for now, seems to have stabilised below the 109.00 mark and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly Retail Sales, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, acceptance below the 109.00 confluence region might have already set the stage for further weakness. The mentioned handle comprised of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 102.59-110.97 strong move up. From current levels, immediate support is pegged near the 108.35 horizontal level. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for an extension of the corrective slide towards the 108.00 mark, en-route the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 107.75 region.
On the flip side, the 109.00 mark should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair’s near-term trajectory. A sustained move back above the 109.00 mark could push the pair towards the 109.35-40 intermediate resistance. Bulls might aim back to reclaim the key 110.00 psychological mark.
