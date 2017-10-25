USD/JPY: one step closer to critical 114.40 resistance area

Near fresh 3-month high, but investors reluctant to push it further up.

Wall Street marginally lower after the opening, denting USD/JPY rally.

The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 114.23, its highest since last July following the release of positive US data, but was unable to hold on to gains and trades a few pips below the 114.00 mark after Wall Street's opening. The pair seems to be following US Treasury yields, which peaked at 2.47% ahead of the opening but eased some afterwards, anyway at multi-month highs and above Tuesday's closing levels. The 10-year note benchmark is currently at 2.46%, from 2.41% yesterday. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is developing above its 100 and 200 SMAs, both bullish, but also that technical indicators keep diverging lower, posting lower highs as the price posts higher highs, anyway above their mid-lines. Market players seem to have turned cautious as the pair approaches the critical 114.40, as they would need a strong catalyst to push the pair beyond it.

Support levels: 113.30 112.80 112.45

Resistance levels: 114.05 114.40 114.85

