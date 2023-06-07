Share:

Nevertheless, the yen remains weak, taking into account, among other things, the extra-soft monetary policy of the Bank of Japan. Its next meeting on monetary policy issues will be held next week.

The Bank of Japan's interest rate decision will be published next Friday at the beginning of the Asian trading session. The Bank of Japan is pursuing an extra-soft monetary policy, keeping the main interest rate in negative territory. Most likely, the rate will remain at the same level of -0.1%, and during a press conference, the head of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda will give comments on the bank's monetary policy. As the former head of the Kuroda Bank has repeatedly stated, "it is appropriate for Japan to patiently continue the current soft monetary policy."

As for the USD/JPY pair, it continues to move in ascending channels on the daily and weekly charts, in the bull market zone – medium-term, long-term and global, which makes long positions on the pair absolutely preferable.

The fastest buy signal could be a breakdown of the local resistance level passing through the mark of 139.43, and the fastest sell signal is a breakdown of the local support level of 139.10. Nevertheless, a more significant decline in the pair, lower than the support levels of 137.80, 137.43, is not worth waiting for yet.

The dynamics of USD/JPY are also affected, among other things, by the status of protective assets of both the yen and the dollar (under certain circumstances), and very often the USD/JPY pair moves according to its own algorithm, different from the dynamics of other major dollar pairs, which also needs to be taken into account when planning its trading strategy in each a specific case.

By the way, the Central Banks of the US and the Eurozone will also hold their meetings next week, but this will be discussed in our next reviews.

Support levels: 139.10, 138.65, 137.80, 137.43, 136.00, 135.50, 134.80, 134.00, 130.57, 129.55.

Resistance levels: 139.43, 140.00, 140.85, 144.00, 146.00.