USD/JPY: next support/bearish target at 108.49

USD/JPY Current price: 108.76

US Treasury yields collapsed to 2-year lows after Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico.

Japanese data was mostly disappointing, adding to demand for safe-haven assets.

The USD/JPY pair trades at levels last seen by the end of January, having broken below the 109.00 level, amid soaring risk aversion, following the US government's decision to hit Mexico with tariffs. "On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP." Such tariffs will gradually increase until the illegal immigration problem is solved, according to his words, becoming 10% starting July 1st. Further fueling the negative sentiment, China announced it will prepare a list of 'unreliable entities' to combat foreign firms that cut supplies to China. US Treasury yields collapsed, falling to fresh two-year lows, exacerbating recession fears. Equities collapsed in Asia, European ones follow the lead, and US ones are poised to open at levels last seen in February.

Macroeconomic news were overshadowed by the dismal mood, although in general, Japanese data disappointed, which at the end, adds to concerns about a global economic downturn, therefore backing demand for the safe-haven yen. Tokyo inflation rose by less-than-anticipated in May, up by 1.1% vs. the previous 1.4%, while Retail Trade posted a modest 0.4% advance in April. Housing-related data showed that Construction Orders fell in April a whopping 19.9%, while Housing Starts decreased by 5.9%. Industrial Production was the only figure that showed some improvement, up by 0.6% MoM and down by 1.1% YoY.

The US will offer today an update on core PCE inflation, with a reading below expected probably generating speculation of an upcoming rate cut, exacerbating the risk-averse sentiment. The country will also release the final version of May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, seen at 101.5 vs. the previous 102.4.

The USD/JPY pair trades near a daily low of 108.70, oversold intraday, yet still bearish according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, given that the pair collapsed below all of its moving averages, rejected by selling interest aligned around the 100 SMA and now far below a strongly bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators have reached oversold levels, paring their decline around them, but without additional definitions at the time being. January 31 low stands at 108.49, providing an immediate support, with a break below it unlikely for today given the wide decline that already took place.

Support levels: 108.50 108.20 107.95

Resistance levels: 109.90 110.20 110.60

