USD/JPY: next support/bearish target at 108.49

USD/JPY Current price: 108.76
- US Treasury yields collapsed to 2-year lows after Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico.
- Japanese data was mostly disappointing, adding to demand for safe-haven assets.
The USD/JPY pair trades at levels last seen by the end of January, having broken below the 109.00 level, amid soaring risk aversion, following the US government's decision to hit Mexico with tariffs. "On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP." Such tariffs will gradually increase until the illegal immigration problem is solved, according to his words, becoming 10% starting July 1st. Further fueling the negative sentiment, China announced it will prepare a list of 'unreliable entities' to combat foreign firms that cut supplies to China. US Treasury yields collapsed, falling to fresh two-year lows, exacerbating recession fears. Equities collapsed in Asia, European ones follow the lead, and US ones are poised to open at levels last seen in February.
Macroeconomic news were overshadowed by the dismal mood, although in general, Japanese data disappointed, which at the end, adds to concerns about a global economic downturn, therefore backing demand for the safe-haven yen. Tokyo inflation rose by less-than-anticipated in May, up by 1.1% vs. the previous 1.4%, while Retail Trade posted a modest 0.4% advance in April. Housing-related data showed that Construction Orders fell in April a whopping 19.9%, while Housing Starts decreased by 5.9%. Industrial Production was the only figure that showed some improvement, up by 0.6% MoM and down by 1.1% YoY.
The US will offer today an update on core PCE inflation, with a reading below expected probably generating speculation of an upcoming rate cut, exacerbating the risk-averse sentiment. The country will also release the final version of May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, seen at 101.5 vs. the previous 102.4.
The USD/JPY pair trades near a daily low of 108.70, oversold intraday, yet still bearish according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, given that the pair collapsed below all of its moving averages, rejected by selling interest aligned around the 100 SMA and now far below a strongly bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators have reached oversold levels, paring their decline around them, but without additional definitions at the time being. January 31 low stands at 108.49, providing an immediate support, with a break below it unlikely for today given the wide decline that already took place.
Support levels: 108.50 108.20 107.95
Resistance levels: 109.90 110.20 110.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: lower lows maintain the risk skewed to the downside
The EUR/USD pair fell to a daily low of 1.1115, bouncing during US trading hours to the current 1.1130 price zone, barely enough to trim early losses. Most major European markets, excluding London, were off on holiday.
GBP/USD: modest bounce from critical 1.2580
The negative route of GBP/USD reached a new milestone this Thursday, with the pair falling sub-1.2600 to trade as low as 1.2580. The pair touched the critical support on the back of broad dollar's strength.
USD/JPY: next support/bearish target at 108.49
The USD/JPY pair trades at levels last seen by the end of January, having broken below the 109.00 level, amid soaring risk aversion, following the US government's decision to hit Mexico with tariffs.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.
Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.