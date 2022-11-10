The USD/JPY pair rebounded and recovered after its last sell-off. It’s trading at 146.44 far above 145.17 yesterday’s low. The price continues to move sideways in the short term as the traders are waiting for the US inflation data before taking action. The US CPI and Core CPI represent high-impact data, so the currency pair could register sharp movement later today.
Technically, the pair developed a major triangle pattern. Escaping from this formation could bring new trading opportunities. Staying above the 145.90 - 144.96 zone and making a valid breakout through the downtrend line could announce a new swing higher.
