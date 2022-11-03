Dollar Index has managed to resume its upwards movement. Fundamentally, the FED increased the Federal Funds Rate by 75 bps as expected and confirmed further rate hikes in the next meetings. The greenback is strongly bullish also after the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change came in at 239K versus 178K expected. Today, the BOE could have an impact on the USD as well. In addition, the US ISM Services PMI which represents a high-impact indicator is expected at 55.5 points below 56.7 in the previous reporting period.
Technically, the rate registered only a false breakdown with great separation below 146.93 and now it has jumped above the downtrend line signaling strong buyers. Validating it breakout through the downtrend line and above the 147.99 could confirm further growth in the short term.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6300 as the greenback retains its strength
The American currency extended its post-Fed rally on Thursday but pared gained after mixed US data that helped Wall Street to trim most of its intraday losses. US Nonfarm Payroll report closing a busy week on Friday.
EUR/USD trades in the 0.9750 area as demand for the dollar prevails
EUR/USD bounced modestly from a fresh two-week low of 0.9729 and settled around 0.9750 in the US session. The greenback remains the strongest on the last trading day of the week.
Gold dangerously close to the year’s low
Gold flirted with the 2022 low of $1,614.81 during the European morning, falling to $1,616.52 as the dollar retained its post-Fed strength. Demand for the American currency cooled a bit following the US opening and mixed US data.
Bitcoin: These on-chain metrics suggest bears are underwater
BTC is at a make-or-break decision. Currently, the peer-to-peer digital currency is hovering above a key level. If market conditions persist, bulls may be able to pull off another rally going into the new year.
US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.