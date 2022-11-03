Dollar Index has managed to resume its upwards movement. Fundamentally, the FED increased the Federal Funds Rate by 75 bps as expected and confirmed further rate hikes in the next meetings. The greenback is strongly bullish also after the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change came in at 239K versus 178K expected. Today, the BOE could have an impact on the USD as well. In addition, the US ISM Services PMI which represents a high-impact indicator is expected at 55.5 points below 56.7 in the previous reporting period.

Technically, the rate registered only a false breakdown with great separation below 146.93 and now it has jumped above the downtrend line signaling strong buyers. Validating it breakout through the downtrend line and above the 147.99 could confirm further growth in the short term.

Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!