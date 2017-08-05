USD/JPY: neutral, upward momentum well-limited

USD/JPY Current price: 112.68

The USD/JPY pair hovers around Friday's close, having failed to surpass the 113.00 level at the beginning of the day amid a soft tone in yields, as despite Asian shares managed to advance, European ones struggle to hold the green while US Treasury yields trade mute. The short term picture for the pair is neutral, as despite holding near the multi-month high set last week, the 4 hours chart shows that the momentum indicator heads south within bearish territory, indicating the absence of buying interest rather than suggesting an upcoming downward move. In the same chart, the RSI aims to turn north around 57, while the price continues to develop far above its 100 and 200 SMAs, both converging around 110.70. Seems unlikely that the greenback can gather enough strength to breach the 113.00 level, but if it happens, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to 113.75, en route to 114.40 later this week.

Support levels: 112.00 111.60 111.20

Resistance levels: 113.00 113.30 113.75

