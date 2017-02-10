USD/JPY: neutral-to-bullish stance persists

USD/JPY Current price: 112.82

The USD/JPY pair advances modestly this Monday, having reached a daily high of 113.05, but so far unable to settle above the key 113.00 level, as the pair quickly retreated from the high. Anyway, the pair holds in positive ground on a broadly bullish dollar, backed by a hawkish Fed and hopes about the likelihood of an upcoming US tax reform. The Japanese Tankan manufacturing survey released at the beginning of the day showed that sentiment among big manufacturers improved in the third quarter of the year, with the index up to 22 from previous 17. Ahead of the release of the US manufacturing PMIs the pair trades around 112.80, presenting a neutral-to-bullish stance intraday, as in the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator remains attached to its mid-line, whilst the RSI indicator aims modestly lower around 56, although with the price holding far above its moving averages. A new leg higher through the mentioned daily high, will likely result in an upward extension towards the 114.00 region, moreover if US upcoming data result better-than-expected.

Support levels: 112.25 111.90 111.50

Resistance levels: 113.05 113.40 113.80

