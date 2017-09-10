USD/JPY: neutral-to-bullish in thin trading

USD/JPY Current price: 112.64

The USD/JPY pair trades uneventfully mid-way its recent range comfortably stuck around 112.50/60. The Japanese currency gained some ground at the beginning of the day, with the pair falling down to 112.32, as poor Chinese undermined sentiment at the beginning of the day. The pair however, bounced back amid steady treasury yields and a double holiday, in Japan and the US, which exacerbates the quietness in the pair. Now trading around its daily high, the pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short term, given that in the 4 hours chart, the pair held above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators aim modestly higher around their mid-lines, lacking directional momentum but anyway entering positive territory. Chances of stronger directional movements are quite limited, yet a break above 113.00 should see the pair retesting its recent highs, at 113.43. The mentioned 100 SMA converges with the daily low at 112.30, reinforcing the support. A break below the level should lead to a test of 112.00, a major Fibonacci support and a probable bottom for this Monday.

Support levels: 112.30 112.00 111.60

Resistance levels: 113.00 113.45 113.90

