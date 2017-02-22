USD/JPY: Neutral
US$Jpy has traded a choppy session (113.72/112.90), covering most of that following the release of the FOMC Minutes and currently sits towards the lower end, above 113.00.
Both the 4 hour and the daily charts still give little hint either way so it could end up being another choppy session contained within the 113/114 range, although at the end of the day the dollar does feel a little heavy. If that proves correct, then below the session low could see a run back towards last week’s low of 112.60 below which would open the way to 111.35/40 and to 111.00 although this seem unlikely. On the topside, minor resistance lies at 113.50 ahead of the 113.72 session high. Above this would see sellers at 114.00/05 and then at 114.40 ahead of the recent trend high of 114.95. If 114.95 is taken out – unlikely today – there is little to stop the dollar heading on to 115.15/20, above which 115.60 would attract. A choppy session looks the most likely outcome. Buying dips towards 112.60 might be a plan, with SL placed under 112.35.
Economic data highlights will include:
Foreign Bond/Stocks Investment, Coincident Index, Leading Economic Index
