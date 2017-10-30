USD/JPY: Nearing past week's low

USD/JPY Current price: 113.37

Wall Street opens with a soft tone, following the lead of overseas counterparts.

US Treasury yields retreat further after Wall Street's opening, weighing on the pair.



The USD/JPY pair accelerate its downward move early US session, pressuring the 113.40 an not far from past week's low of 113.23, after Wall Street opened lower, while Treasury yields extend their pre-opening decline, with the 10-year note yield now at 2.39% from previous 2.43%. US data released so far offered little support to the greenback, as Personal Spending rose by 1.0%, beating market's expectations, while Income rose by 0.4%, although core PCE inflation came in unchanged in September. The pair is bearish, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are gaining downward traction below their mid-lines, although the price remains above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest currently at 112.90, becoming a possible downward target in the case of a break below 113.25, the immediate support. The pair would need to regain the 113.80 level to shrug of the negative short-term tone, although gains beyond the 114.00 level seem unlikely at the time being.

Support levels: 113.25 112.90 112.50

Resistance levels: 113.80 114.05 114.40

