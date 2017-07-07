USD/JPY: nearing 114.00 on higher yields

The USD/JPY pair advanced to a fresh 2-month high of 113.95, holding nearby after the release of a mixed US unemployment report. The country added 222,000 new jobs in June, beating expectations, but the unemployment rate surged to 4.4% from previous 4.3%, while wages advanced less than expected, casting doubts over inflation, and therefore rate hikes. Nevertheless, the greenback is benefiting against its Asian rival from rising yields, with 10-year Treasury benchmark at 2.39% ahead of Wall Street's opening. So far capped by 114.00, the 4 hours chart shows that the 100 SMA has extended its advance above the 200 SMA and well below the current level, while the Momentum indicator eases within positive territory and the RSI indicator consolidates around 64, not enough to confirm further rallies, but limiting the risk of a downward move ahead. The pair has a strong static resistance at 114.40, a probable bullish target should the pair breaks higher.

