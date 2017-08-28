USD/JPY: more signs of receding JPY demand

USD/JPY Current price: 109.26

Despite still within bearish territory, the USD/JPY pair seems to be bearing pretty well with ongoing dollar's weakness and the risk-averse environment, somehow suggesting receding buying interest for the Asian currency. The pair trades marginally lower daily basis, a handful of pips below Friday's close and neutral, according to the 4 hours chart, where technical indicators stand pat around their mid-lines. In the same chart, however, the price remains well below bearish 100 and 200 SMAs, a big hurdle ahead before calling for a bullish move. In the meantime, US Treasury yields are marginally higher daily basis, limiting the pair's decline, although near 2-month lows, amid political uncertainty in the country. The pair has a key support at 108.80, and would take a break below it to see the pair resuming its decline, with the market then looking for a test of this year's low of 108.12. A strong resistance comes around 109.70/80, but will take an advance beyond 110.00 to see the pair gathering upward momentum short term.

Support levels: 109.10 108.80 108.45

Resistance levels: 109.75 110.05 110.45

