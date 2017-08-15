USD/JPY: more gains expected above 111.00
USD/JPY Current price: 110.80
The USD/JPY pair is up nearly 100 pips this Tuesday, as diminishing risk aversion pressured the Japanese yen, while better-than-expected US data underpin the greenback. Equities are on the run ever since the day started, with US Treasury yields recovering sharply, as the 10-year note benchmark hovers around 2.27% after struggling with 2.22% late Monday. European equities are well into positive territory, while US indexes are poised to gap higher at the opening, painting a bullish picture for the pair. From a technical point of view the upside is also favored, as in the 4 hours chart, the price accelerated through its 100 SMA, now the immediate support around 110.35, while technical indicators keep heading higher near overbought levels. The 111.00/10 region is the immediate resistance, with a break above it favoring a steady recovery towards the 112.00 price zone during the upcoming sessions, where selling interest will make shy attempts to cap the upside.
Support levels: 110.35 110.00 109.70
Resistance levels: 111.05 111.40 111.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.