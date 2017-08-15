USD/JPY: more gains expected above 111.00

USD/JPY Current price: 110.80

The USD/JPY pair is up nearly 100 pips this Tuesday, as diminishing risk aversion pressured the Japanese yen, while better-than-expected US data underpin the greenback. Equities are on the run ever since the day started, with US Treasury yields recovering sharply, as the 10-year note benchmark hovers around 2.27% after struggling with 2.22% late Monday. European equities are well into positive territory, while US indexes are poised to gap higher at the opening, painting a bullish picture for the pair. From a technical point of view the upside is also favored, as in the 4 hours chart, the price accelerated through its 100 SMA, now the immediate support around 110.35, while technical indicators keep heading higher near overbought levels. The 111.00/10 region is the immediate resistance, with a break above it favoring a steady recovery towards the 112.00 price zone during the upcoming sessions, where selling interest will make shy attempts to cap the upside.

Support levels: 110.35 110.00 109.70

Resistance levels: 111.05 111.40 111.80

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY