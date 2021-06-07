Monthly outlook

as long as US Dollar Index is about to crash and might see lower prices ever, USD can strengthens versus Japanese Yen.

Harmonic Elliott Wave Shows the pair completed an ABC move in long-term. and it might continue uptrend with series of ABC moves.

HER methodology which focuses on price movements and how the price responses to the zones, shows a strong supply zone between 199-201.

also, this perception can be failed if price breaks the prior swing low in monthly chart.