USD/JPY: modest uptick as sentiment improves

USD/JPY Current price: 110.14

The USD/JPY pair regained the 110.00 threshold during the European morning, reaching a daily high of 110.26. The pair briefly eased below the mentioned level before recovering it back, following the release of better-than-expected US PPI data for May, flat on the month but up to 2.4% yearly basis. The core readings beat expectations, surpassing Fed's target and at their highest since May 2014, with core PPI up to 2.1% when compared to May 2016. Further helping the pair advance are equities and yields, with the firsts trading marginally higher in Europe and US Treasuries yields extending modestly their Monday's recovery.

Technically, however, the upward potential remains well limited, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains well below the 61.8% retracement of its latest rally and below a bearish 100 SMA, while technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines . The scale remains lean towards the downside, although a bearish breakout is highly unlikely ahead of the Fed.

Support levels: 109.80 109.30 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.10 110.50 110.80

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY