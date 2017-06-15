USD/JPY: modest recovery can extend, but bears still lead

USD/JPY Current price: 110.33

The USD/JPY pair trimmed all of its Wednesday's losses early US session, finding support in rising yields, and generally encouraging US data. Employment and manufacturing minor figures were encouraging in the world's largest economy as the New York empire state manufacturing index soared to 19.8 in June after falling 1 point in the previous month, while the Philly index beat expectations by printing 27.6. Weekly unemployment claims fell to 237K from previous 245K although continuing jobless claims were higher than expected. As for US yields, the 10-year note benchmark is up to 2.16% after trading as low as 2.11% on Wednesday.

From a technical point of view, the recovery is not enough to revert the negative tone of the pair, still facing a strong resistance at 110.50, a major Fibonacci resistance and where the pair has now the 100 SMA in the 4 hours chart. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame head higher above their mid-lines, sufficient at least, to keep the downside limited. Beyond the mentioned resistance, the recovery can extend up to the 111.30 region, without actually affecting the dominant bearish trend.

Support levels: 110.00 109.65 109.10

Resistance levels: 110.50 110.90 111.35

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY