USD/JPY: modest recovery, but far from 112.00
USD/JPY Current price: 111.34
The USD/JPY pair recovers ground this Thursday after testing a critical support late Wednesday, when the pair flirted with the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run between 108.12 and 114.36, at 110.50. The pair advanced during the European morning, as US Treasury yields bounced modestly, now trading positively ahead of Wall Street's opening but still near multi-week low. Further gains were triggered by the US ADP survey that came stronger-than-expected, anticipating a firm job's creation in May. Weekly unemployment claims, however, surged to 248K in the week ended May 26, worst than the 239K expected. The USD/JPY pair trades now at 111.35, barely above 111.20, a Fibonacci level around which, the pair consolidated at the beginning of the week. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators advance within positive territory, but the price remains below its moving averages, limiting chances of a stronger advance. Beyond 111.60, the pair can move up to 112.00, but selling interest will likely surge around this last.
Support levels: 110.90 110.50 110.10
Resistance levels: 111.60 112.05 112.45
