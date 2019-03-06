USD/JPY Current price: 108.30
- Risk aversion keeps favoring safe-haven assets, Yen higher.
- US Markit and official ISM Manufacturing PMI to highlight the American session.
The USD/JPY pair trades near a fresh low of 108.06, achieved overnight amid prevalent risk aversion. The main themes that move the market remain the same, with mounting concerns about a global economic downturn amid the trade war the US is conducting with its biggest partners, and the political turmoil in the UK correlated to Brexit. Equities kick-started the week falling, maintaining the red in Asia and Europe. US Indexes are also down, although off their early lows. Meanwhile, the benchmark yield for the US 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.07%, an almost two-year low, currently at 2.09%.
Japan released Q1 Capital Spending at the beginning of the week, which disappointed with 6.1%, below the 11.6% expected. The US session will bring the Markit Manufacturing PMI for May, seen at 49.8 vs. the previous estimate of 49.7, and the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 53.0.
The USD/JPY pair remains depressed as the dollar is out of the market's favor, short-term poised to continue falling according to the 4 hours chart, as it remains far below strongly bearish moving averages, while technical indicators remain within oversold levels, maintaining their downward slopes. The pair could correct higher only after recovering the 108.60 level, yet the dominant trend favors another leg south.
Support levels: 108.00 107.70 107.25
Resistance levels: 108.60 109.00 109.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
