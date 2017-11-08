USD/JPY: market will now look for 108.12
USD/JPY Current price: 109.06
The USD/JPY pair plunged to a fresh 4-month low of 108.72 as an immediate reaction to US inflation readings, but bounced quickly afterwards, holding however, below its daily high of 109.25. The bounce was triggered by stocks´ reaction to the news, as after being under pressure for third consecutive days, equities managed a shallow bounce. Nevertheless, Wall Street is set to open in the red, as risk sentiment persists, while for the pair, the risk remains towards the downside, as safe-havens are still on demand while US data is anything but dollar's supportive. The 4 hours chart shows that the price remains far below bearish moving averages, whilst technical indicators are resuming their declines within bearish territory and after correcting extreme oversold conditions, in line with further slides ahead on renewed selling interest below 108.80 the immediate support. If the level gives up, the next probable target is 108.12, this year low set last April.
Support levels: 108.80 108.50 108.15
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.70 110.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.